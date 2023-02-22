Death notices: Feb. 22, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Clarence Level Atwood,</strong> 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Feb. 18, 2022), at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Harry "Butch" Guimond,</strong> 76, of Lansing, passed away Feb. 15, 2023, at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest. Funeral arrangements are byClancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Billy D. Patton</strong>, 82, of Bonfield, and formerly of Benton, Ky., passed away Feb. 13, 2023, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

