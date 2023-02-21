Death notices: Feb. 21, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Gerald M. Bernicky,</strong> 83, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Feb. 19, 2023) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Patrick Keigher,</strong> 90, of Manteno, passed away Friday (Feb. 17, 2023) at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Yvonne Marion,</strong> 79, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Feb. 17, 2023) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Scott M. McClanahan</strong>, 54, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Feb. 19, 2023) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Ardith E. Schroeder,</strong> 89, of Beecher, passed away Friday (Feb. 17, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

<strong>Jerry Speed,</strong> 59, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 17, 2023) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Angela L. Walls,</strong> 88, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Feb. 18, 2023) at Riverside's Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>James Roger Jepsen</strong>, 88, of Herscher, were held Feb. 11 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. James passed away Feb. 5, 2023. Interment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher.

Funeral services for <strong>Ethel Menigoz</strong>, 83, of St. Anne, were held Feb. 10 at the Church of Christ in Martinton. Ethel passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Pence</strong>, 73, of St. Paul, Minn., and formerly of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Liz passed away Jan. 2, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Sherry L. Timm</strong>, 75, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Andy Hamilton officiating. Sherry passed away Jan. 31, 2023. Interment was in Blooms Grove Cemetery in Manteno. Pallbearers were Joel and Andy Pallissard, Grant Simon, Tyler Farmer, Johnny Horton and Cole Underhill.