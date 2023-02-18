Death notices: Feb. 18, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong> </strong><strong>Brian Andrew DuBois</strong>, 55, of Appleton, Wis., and formerly of Braidwood, passed away Monday (Feb. 13, 2023), in Wisconsin. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Judith L. Lavicka</strong>, 68, of Braidwood, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 14, 2023) at Morris Hospital, Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Delores Alterbrunn Lenfert,</strong> 90, of Newark, Calif., passed away Dec. 20, 2022, in Newark, Calif. Funeral arrangements are by Chapel of the Angels Mortuary in California.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Donald G. Anderson</strong>, 78, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 7 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Stephen Hudspath officiating. Donald passed away Jan. 28, 2023. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Larry Duda, Bob Bedell, John and Richard Schultz, Josh and Matt Coffey, Hayden Anderson and Andrew Heisner.

Funeral services for <strong>Winston Sykes</strong>, 71 of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 10, at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes officiating. Burial was in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Winston passed away Jan. 29, 2023. Pallbearers were Jimmie Currie Jr., Jeff Dudek, and Jamire, Lloyd, Nathan and Trevor Marshall.

Funeral services for <strong>Loren Vogel</strong>, 79, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 10 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Loren passed away Jan. 24, 2023. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Josh, Jason, Nathan and Eric Kidwell, Stan Hornsby and Alan Carlson.

Funeral services for <strong>Beverly May Wulff</strong>, 94, of Bonfield, were held Feb. 4 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Beverly passed away Jan. 22, 2023.