Death notices: Feb. 15, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Martha Larosa (Whorrall) Bydalek</strong>, also known as <strong>Sue Bydalek</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Feb. 13, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Donna L. (nee Fuhrman) Fillak,</strong> 90, passed away Jan. 23, 2023, at Victorian Village Faith House in Homer Glen. Funeral arrangements are by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, Frankfort.

<strong>Gary Mitto,</strong> 51, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Charles Garyon Hurt</strong>, 81, of Crescent City, were held Feb. 3 at Trinity Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Ryan Mustered, the Rev. Mike Pueschell and the Rev. Bart Koester officiating. Charles passed away Jan. 27, 2023. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Mark and Scott Hurt, Fred Bohlmann, Bob VanHoveln, Jason Creek, Craig Hilgendorf, Ted Spenn and Frank Wolfe.

Services for <strong>Kathleen Ann Kurzweil</strong>, 61, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Kathleen passed away Jan. 30, 2023.

Services for <strong>Joan Marie Shekey</strong>, 70, of Bourbonnais, were held Feb. 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Joan passed away Jan. 26, 2023.

Funeral services for <strong>Robert Thomas Stasicky</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Robert passed away Jan. 22, 2023. Inurnment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.