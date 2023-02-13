Death notices: Feb. 13, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Kim Pankey,</strong> 59, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Martha "Ann" Borschnack</strong>, 75, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 30 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Ann passed away Jan. 25, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>James "Jim" E. Granger</strong>, 62, of Manteno, was held Jan. 28 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Jim passed away Jan. 22, 2023. Interment was in St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers were Fermin Quezada, David Granger, Scott Elliss and Bryant Dewitt.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Bernard Douglas "Bernie" Haskins</strong>, 80, of Bourbonnais, was held Jan. 21 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moises Mesh officiating. Bernie passed away Dec. 19, 2022. Pallbearers were Cullen, Cullen Jr., Brett and Cooper Hask, Brian Rants and Cliff Harstad.

Funeral services for <strong>Doris "Darlene" Moss</strong>, 85, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 25 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Sam Goebel officiating. Darlene passed away Jan. 20, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Angela L. Schafer</strong>, 47, of Long Grove, were held Feb. 2 at Life Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Jim Harkins and the Rev. Wally Marshall officiating. Angela passed away Jan. 26, 2023. Burial was in Brenton Township Cemetery, Piper City. Pallbearers were Josh and jeff Kietzman, Troy and Clint Bargmann, Tade Wasmer and Ben Redenius.

Funeral services for <strong>Erica Dawn Wilson</strong>, 41, of Manteno, were held Jan. 29 at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. Erica passed away Jan. 19, 2023.

