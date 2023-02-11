Death notices: Feb. 11, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Debra Dugan King,</strong> 65, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 25, 2022, at her home.

<strong>Ardelle Norgaard,</strong> 99, of Bourbonnais, passed away Feb. 3, 2023, at Bourbonnais Grove Assisted Living in Bourbonnais, part of the Riverside Senior Citizens' Life Community. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Helen Wells,</strong> 62, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Ruby Winfrey,</strong> 75, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023) at her home in Milford. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Betty Young</strong>, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Feb. 9, 2023) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.