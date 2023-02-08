Obituary budget for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

<div>Done - KDJ000576Peters (this one goes at the top, left, free, for an active-duty serviceman) - Jaiden Peters - free - with photo - with flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000572Lyons - Thomas Richard Lyons - second of a second-day run in print, the first was Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 - $517 obit - with photo - With Flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000577Jepsen - James Jepsen - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000579Vogel - Loren Vogel - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000585Lanoue - Francis "Bud" Lanoue - $250 obit - with photo - With Flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000578McCrary - Stevie McCrary - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000575Menigoz - Ethel Menigoz - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000580Pence - Elizabeth Pence - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000581Speed - Jaylynn Speed - Free, for a teen - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000582Sykes - Winston Sykes - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000584Hill - Denise Cook-Hill - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000574Bowlin - Michael Miller Bowlin - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br /></div><div>Done - KDJ000586Willis - Joyce Willis - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000588Little - Kelli Little - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000589Timm - Sherry Timm - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000587Plackett - Evelyn Placket - $50 service announcement - no photo - no flag<br /><br /></div><div>Done - (in Blox) Death notices: Lambros, Palacios, Townes</div><div> </div>