Death notices: Feb. 11, 2023

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Norma J. Dion</strong>, 88, of Bradley, were held Jan. 20 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Norma passed away Jan. 16, 2023. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Stephanie Corum, Codie, Wesley, Ogden and Norman Curtis, and Vincent Tetrault.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronald Louis Homberg</strong>, 87, of Bradley, were held Jan. 21 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Ronald passed away Jan. 12, 2023. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Chad, Richard, Michael, Aric, Kurt and Jace Homberg.

Funeral services for <strong>Suzie McConnell</strong>, 60, of Piper City, were held Jan. 21 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Ashley Clifton officiating. Suzie passed away Jan. 16, 2023. Burial was in Wenger Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Travis Brandenburg, Mike Miller, Tyler Gilmore, Tony Garcia, Jonathon Wilson-Holliman and Dave Storm.

Funeral services for <strong>Eddie B. “Man” Murry</strong>, 72, of Kankakee, were held Feb. 4 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee, with the Rev. Rodney Lake officiating. Eddie passed away Jan. 23, 2023. Cremation rites have been accorded.