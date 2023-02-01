Death notices: Feb. 1, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Donald G. Anderson</strong>, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Becky Lynn Goodwyn</strong>, 50, of Lowell, Ind., passed away Thursday (Jan. 26, 2023), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

<strong>Ronald W. Reeves</strong>, 79, of Wilmington, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Winston Sykes</strong>, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Jan. 29, 2023). Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Roland L. Young</strong>, 87, formerly of Momence, passed away Jan. 16, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Ardena Breymeyer</strong>, 95, of Cissna Park, were held Jan. 7 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Woodworth, Milford, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Ardena passed away Jan. 5, 2023. Burial was in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery of Woodworth, Milford. Pallbearers were Kristin McKenna, John and Michael Lah, Rick Houser and Lucas, Christopher and Mark Breymeyer.

Funeral services for <strong>Ronnie McMillan</strong>, 85, of Onarga, were held Jan. 14 at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Ronnie passed away Jan. 8, 2023. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Sam, Jack, Josh and Greg McMillan, Clifford Cook and Trevor Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Tom and Ty Fairley, Todd Cook and Tyler Smith.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Dolores H. O'Connor</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, was held Jan. 10 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church - West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Dolores passed away Jan. 6, 2023. Interment was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Kory, Ben, Nathan, Matthew and Dave O'Connor, Tyler and Connor Rieke, and Lucas Butz.

Funeral services for <strong>Verdelle Marie Salm</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Verdelle passed away Jan. 8, 2023. Inurnment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Donald J. Schafroth</strong>, 88, of Momence, were held Jan. 6 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Donald passed away Jan. 2, 2023. Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cabery. Pallbearers were Tracy, Steve and Ed Schafroth, Aaron Knupp, Ken Holeman and Patrick Clocksin.

