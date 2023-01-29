Obituary budget for Monday, Jan. 29, 2023

<div>Done - KDJ000546Francis - Philomena Francis - $250 plus obit, lengthy - with photo - no flag </div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000548Brumitt - Rodney Brumitt - $250 obit - with photo - no flag<br /><br />Done - KDJ000549Hargrove - Dwight Hargrove - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - KDJ000547Walmer - Judy Walmer - $250 plus obit, lengthy - with photo - no flag</div><div> <br />Done - KDJ000550Hardin - Thomas Hardin - $250 obit - with photo - no flag</div><div><br />- (in Blox) Death notices: None</div><div> </div>