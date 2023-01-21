Barbara Clark

ST. ANNE — Another angel has been given her wings as Barbara Elaine Clark, 84, born Feb. 5, 1938, passed away in her daughter’s home on the Friday of Jan. 13, 2023, from Stage 4 COPD.

Barbara was born and raised in Indiana. She married her high school sweetheart, Calvin L. Clark, on Feb. 9, 1957, celebrating 50 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2008.

Surviving are her children, Jeffrey C. Clark, of Portage, Ind., Deia M. Beckman, of St. Anne (Shaun R. Beckman, of Deltona, Fla.), and Wesley D. Clark, of Lowell, Ind.; and her grandchildren, Melissa D. Alldredge and Anthony Clark.

Preceding her in death were her daughter, Dawn Aimee Clark; her parents, Ervin and Fern Carroll; and sister, Diana Fathke.

Barbara was a beautiful woman on the outside but her beauty on the inside radiated as she was a loving and caregiving person to many. From the day of her oldest daughter, Dawn’s, birth Barbara was a full-time homemaker but became a full-time caregiver and mother to a daughter who was unable to talk or walk due to birth complications. She not only cared for and nurtured Dawn but was told Dawn would not live past the age of five. Barbara’s unconditional love, determination and compassion prevailed as she exhausted herself having to lift Dawn from the floor to her wheelchair and back to the floor bed for over 19 years prior to Dawn’s passing. All while doing this, she was a great wife and mother to her other children and made sure dinner was on the table every night, and she enjoyed reading them stories and always making Christmas special.

Seven years later, she became a caregiver again for her spouse, Calvin, after his diagnosis with MS. Once again, she adhered to the physical and emotional demands for another setback, but it did not stop her. She overcame with perseverance, empathy and selflessness, not only taking care of her spouse, but making sure her children had everything they needed in life.

Six months after Calvin’s death, she lost her vision to wet macular degeneration, was severely hard of hearing and had years of degenerative back disease. Life’s setbacks did not stop Barbara because she loved our Lord and Savior who provided the will, bravery and genuine love that encompassed her beautiful soul. Barbara was the true meaning of a loving Christian woman.

A private family service will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, Ind.

Memorials may be made to Hope for Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy online at hopeforhie.org.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

