Death notices: Jan. 17, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Elisha Dabney</strong>, 65, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 5, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>James Pious Jr.</strong>, 91, of Pembroke Township, passed away Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral arrangements are by Wheatley Funeral Home, Calumet City.

<strong>Paul Rudolf Jr.</strong>, 71, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Jan. 14, 2023) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Elsa York</strong>, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Randall D. Currier</strong>, 71, of Grant Park, were held Dec. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating. Randall passed away Dec. 14, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Patricia Gierke</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 6 at American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Patricia passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>James Louis Goldenstein</strong>, 36, of Springfield, were held Dec. 31 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Buckley, with the Rev. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. James passed away Dec. 25, 2022. Burial was in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Buckley. Pallbearers were Jacob and Jordan Goldenstein, Justin and Jared Brown, Bruce Frank, Jake Butcher, Matthew Schuldt and Trenton Rader. Honorary pallbearers were Nikki Coleman, Amber Cluber and Emily McClure.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Gerald W. "Jerry" Huot</strong>, 79, of Kankakee, was held Dec. 30 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Jerry passed away Dec. 21, 2022. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Rig Lile, Gene Batchelder, Ron O'Connor, David Crawford, Wendell Mandrell, Pete Spohn, Bob Gessner and Denny Marek.

Funeral services for <strong>Charles E. Janssen</strong>, 88, of Clifton, were held Dec. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Charles passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Kendall, Alan, Michael, Jeff, Brian, Eric and Jason Janssen.

Funeral services for <strong>Melissa Martin</strong>, 38, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 5 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Melissa passed away Dec. 21, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Joan J. Pierce</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Joan passed away Dec. 19, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Kyuss Allison, Cory and Pat Martin, Bob Pierce, and Mike and Dominic Randazzo.

Funeral services for <strong>Nancy L. Quakenbush</strong>, 85, of Watseka, were held Jan. 2 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Ashley Clifton officiating. Nancy passed away Dec. 21, 2022. Burial was in Body Cemetery, Woodland. Pallbearers were Kristian and Jeremy Young, Shane Ailey, Larry Quakenbush, James Doudera and Tim Vaske.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Jan Schlereth</strong>, 98, of Urbana, and formerly of Watseka, was held Dec. 29 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Jan passed away Dec. 23, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Ryan Busey, David Schlereth, Wesley Peete, Mike Reeck, Adam Kirby and Scott Wood.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael "Mike" Allen Soucie</strong>, 72, of Bonfield, were held Jan. 3 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Michael passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Pallbearers were Samantha, Allen, David and Andrew Soucie, Gene Shoup and Dalton Schultz.

