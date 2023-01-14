Death notices: Jan. 14, 2023

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Leon G. Adams</strong>, 83, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Gary Edward Billadeau</strong>, 73, of May, Texas, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 5, 2023, in May, Texas.

<strong>Florence A. Crowner,</strong> 99, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of the Kankakee County area, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023) at Casa Villa Hospice House in The Villages, Fla. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Ronald L. "Ron" Homberg</strong>, 87, of Bradley, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Patricia Sunivelle Norwood,</strong> 71, of Columbus, Miss., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 8, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Miss. Funeral arrangements are by Carter's Funeral Services in Columbus, Miss.

<strong>Adeline White</strong>, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>John Calmes Sr.</strong>, 84, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 3 at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee, with Douglas Willingham officiating. John passed away Dec. 21, 2022. Burial, with full military honors, was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were James Monroe, Marc Calmes, Douglas Willingham Jr., L. J. and Brandon Harris and John Calmes III.

<span>Funeral Mass for <strong>Martha Hansen</strong>, 89, of Chebanse, was held Dec. 29 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Martha passed away Dec. 22, 2022. Burial was in Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Jenna Zegleman, Kelci Macomb, Emma Voigt, Kirstin Robertson, Gretchen and Brittin Fischer, and Megan and Jayce Hansen.</span>

Funeral services for <strong>Ollie David Harris</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 7 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Thomas Ervin officiated and Pastor Montele A. Crawford delivered the eulogy. Ollie David passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Burial, with military honors, was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jared and Jairus Harris, Adam Crews Jr., Tyron and Terrance Stevenson and Titra Mullin.

<span>Funeral services for <strong>Margaret Helen Hurliman</strong>, 101, of St. Joseph, and formerly of Martinton, were held Dec. 28 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Don Gillespie officiating. Margaret passed away Dec. 17, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Larry and Bill Betka, Charles and Fred Hurliman, Matt Hartner, Toby Brewster and Kenny Daniel.</span>

<span>Funeral Mass for <strong>Leona Jean Shafer,</strong> 96, of Watseka, was held Dec. 28 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Leona passed away Dec. 22, 2022. Burial was in G.A.R. Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jackson, Christopher and Aidan Shafer, John and Logan Grosvenor, and David Keeley.</span>