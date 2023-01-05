Death notices: Jan. 5, 2023

Death notices

<strong>Pauline “Sharon” Brough</strong>, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>James W. Windmiller,</strong> 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Eugene Barwegen</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 20 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Eugene passed away Dec. 2, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Cheryl Lynn Boswell</strong>, 64, of Manteno, were held Dec. 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Cheryl passed away Dec. 11, 2022. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Dennis “Denny” Boyer</strong>, 79, of Crescent City, were held Dec. 17 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Denny passed away Dec. 12, 2022. Burial was in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery of Woodworth, Milford. Pallbearers were Rudy and Ryan King, Jamie Messer, Collin Warke, Bob Love, Burt Leppard and Larry Munsterman. Honorary pallbearers were Klint Hall, Joe Blaha, Bill Pufahl and the “Cissna Park Card Buddies.”

Funeral Mass for <strong>Jeffrey L. Brady</strong>, 63, of Champaign, was held Dec. 19 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Jeffrey passed away Dec. 13, 2022. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brenda Yorks, Mike, Mark, David and Dennis Brady, and William Chastain.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolores Mae Brown</strong>, 92, of Chebanse, were held Dec. 20 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Dolores passed away Dec. 14, 2022. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Amy Graham, Erica Brown, Sara Butterbrodt, Erin Bessler, Steve Fowler and Ray Sthay III.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Clark</strong>, 88, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 17 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Mary passed away Dec. 9, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Lou Davis</strong>, 94, of Watseka, were held Dec. 26 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Mandi Askew and Lane Walters officiating. Mary Lou passed away Dec. 21, 2022. Interment was in G.A.R. Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Justin, Joshua and Nathan Davis, Brandon and Hudson Arseneau, Brock Frederickson, Jeremiah Askew, Mark Webster and Griffen Walters.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Norma Patricia Faford</strong>, 100, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 19 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Norma passed away Dec. 12, 2022. Interment was in St. George Cemetery.

Services for <strong>Robert Freyman</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 18 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Robert passed away Dec. 13, 2022. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Ronald L. Hart</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Ronald passed away Dec. 18, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Dorothy Lafond</strong>, 86, of Manteno, was held Dec. 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Dorothy passed away Dec. 18, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Drew, Jaron and Jason Lafond, Paden LaMore, Rob Shipp and Joe Murphy.

Funeral services for <strong>Gerald Raymond Mathy</strong>, 71, of Chebanse, were held Dec. 21 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Gerald passed away Dec. 14, 2022. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Honorary pallbearers were Kylie, Madison and James Smith, and Mark Mathy.

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy Elizabeth Mayotte</strong>, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Dorothy passed away Dec. 22, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Harry E. Mickelson</strong>, 88, of Limestone, were held Dec. 27 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Harry passed away Dec. 19, 2022. Interment was Limestone Cemetery.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Stella B. Pierce</strong>, 98, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 21 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Stella passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Interment was in St. George Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Nicole Berns, Tanner and Hunter Morrical, Gregg Pierce and Chris Bunnell.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Roberta A. Renville</strong>, 77, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 16 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Roberta passed away Dec. 13, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Tim and Ryan Trout, Colin, Nick and Steve Renville, and Matt Burton.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Mable “Myrtle” Saffer</strong>, 95, of Kankakee, was held Dec. 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Myrtle passed away Dec. 13, 2022. Interment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Andrew, Jason and John Saffer, Nicholas and Michael Surprenant, and James Mason.

Funeral Mass for <strong>James Howard Settles</strong>, 85, of Manteno, was held Dec. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Thomas Theneth officiating. James passed away Dec. 14, 2022. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara Jane Schoon</strong>, 90, of Gilman, were held Dec. 21 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Barbara passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Burial was in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Andrea and Tony Marquez, Timothy, Thomas and Tyler Wulffe, and Mark Schoon.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Norma Jean White</strong>, 92, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 16 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Norma passed away Dec. 12, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Carrie Clodi, Jessie and James Maass, Kevin and Brian Long, Brandon Matteson and Darin Ganci.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Matthew D. Wulffe</strong>, 62, of Bradley, was held Dec. 20 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Matthew passed away Dec, 15, 2022. Pallbearers were Bill Wulffe, Ron Lane, Austin Ferris, Matt McCue, Al Argento and Joe Marcotte.