Death notices: Dec. 29, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Linda A. Anderson (nee Morris)</strong>, 72, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 28, 2022) at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Diane M. Feager,</strong> 78, passed away at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, on Dec. 13, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Richard Edward Mysliwiec Jr.,</strong> 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Michael Allen “Mike” Soucie</strong>, 72, of Bonfield, passed away Monday (Dec. 26, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral Mass for <strong>Shirley Jean Africano</strong>, 88, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 14 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Raymond Lescher officiating. Shirley passed away Dec. 4, 2022. Pallbearers for the Mass were Dana, Randy, Tom, David, James and Nicholas Africano, Blake O’Halloran, Rob Rebholz and Mark Yonke.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Daniel Charles Babinski</strong>, 82, of Bradley, was held Dec. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Daniel passed away Dec. 4, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Travis “Trav” Goddard</strong>, 31, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Travis passed away Dec. 4, 2022.

Graveside services for <strong>Robert W. “Bob” Grob</strong>, 82, of Manteno, were held Dec. 6 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating. Bob passed away Nov. 27, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Carol Ann Pflasterer,</strong> 85, of Manteno, were held Dec. 10 at Community Presbyterian Church, Manteno, with the Rev. Alex Regets officiating. Carol passed away Nov. 27, 2022.

Graveside services for <strong>Gerald R. “Willy” Regnier</strong>, 86, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 16 in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Gerald passed away Dec. 2, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Ralph H. Ruder,</strong> 87, of Ashkum, were held Dec. 19 at Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Lange officiating. Ralph passed away Dec. 8, 2022. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Tayler and Carson Lane, Andrew Evangelista, and Zachary, Isaac and Brenton Ruder.

Funeral services for <strong>Arlene Scroggins</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 12 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Arlene passed away Dec. 7, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Bryson and Tyler Macak, Bob Forgue, and Jason, Randy and Trenton Koenig.

Funeral services for <strong>Lindell Keith Smith</strong>, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 3 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Lindell passed away Nov. 30, 2022. Private interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy “Lavana” Stone</strong>, 90, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 10 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Deborah Bell officiating. Dorothy passed away Dec. 2, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Shannon M. Whitson</strong>, 41, of Bradley, were held Dec. 16 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Shannon passed away Nov. 3, 2022. Interment was in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were Gregory Norton Kempf, Gregory Kempf, Erron, Jaedy and Ryland Butler, Javi Acosta, Jeremy Pidanick, Dave Bradigan, Glenn Wychocki and Ian Hughs.