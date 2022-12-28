Death notices: Dec. 28, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Fredric S. Brown</strong>, 74, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday (Dec. 25, 2022), at OhioHealth’s Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Clara B. Cleaves</strong>, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 20, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Ollie “Dave” Harris</strong>, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 26, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Melissa Lyn Martin,</strong> 38, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>John Christopher Noble Jr.,</strong> 38, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Dec. 22, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Lloyd “Jake” Albert Wells</strong>, 96, of Essex, passed away Saturday (Dec. 24, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>John D. Wilds Jr.,</strong> 74, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Dec. 23, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

<strong>Diane Wyant (Crabb)</strong>, 70, of Momence, passed away Dec. 4, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Anita M. Addison</strong>, 95, of Clifton, were held Dec. 7 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Anita passed away Dec. 5, 2022. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lisa, T.J. and Collin Harrington, Lindsay, Izabelle, Troy and Tate Endress, and David Addison.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Teresa Jane Dionne</strong>, 91, of St. Anne, was held Dec. 2 at St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Teresa passed away Nov. 25, 2022. Interment was in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Jeffrey William Eubanks</strong>, 62, of Bradley, were held Dec. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Jeffrey passed away Nov. 22, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Taylor J. “Red” Genson</strong>, 37, of Park Ridge, and formerly of Kankakee, were held Dec. 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Paul Gaug officiating. Red passed away Dec. 6, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Joanne Jones Hogan</strong>, 97, of Kankakee, was held Dec. 2 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight, with the Rev. Chris Haake officiating. Joanne passed away Nov. 22, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight. Pallbearers were Alexa and Ariana Makuch, Meara Stahley, Kara Hogan, Kelsi Berczynski, Mylee Bribriesco and Jack Keegan.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Geraldine Legris</strong>, 93, of Kankakee, was held Dec. 2 at St. Rose Catholic Church Chapel, Kankakee, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Geraldine passed away Nov. 29, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Margaret Ann Ott</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, was held Dec. 3 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moses Mesh officiating. Margaret passed away Nov. 22, 2022. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass for <strong>James Earl Pitts</strong>, 83, of Bradley, was held Dec. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. James passed away Nov. 23, 2022. Pallbearers were Jessie and Paul Denault, Steve Zandy, Evan Contreras, Cole Prince and Brandon Arseneau.

Funeral services for <strong>Judy Regnier</strong>, 78, of Ashkum, were held Dec. 7 at Ashkum United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Daniel Doty and the Rev. Mark Crawford officiating. Judy passed away Dec. 2, 2022. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Tim, Tony and Trey Potts, Logan and Mark Peters, Ralph Weaver, Jeremy Dallas and Sayer Vogel.