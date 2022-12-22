Death notices: Dec. 22, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>John Calmes,</strong> 84, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022) at Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee,

<strong>Imogene “Jean” Lant,</strong> 93, of Manteno, and formerly of Bradley, passed away Monday (Dec. 19, 2022), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Clark D. Canfield</strong>, 85, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Clark passed away Nov. 27, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Wendell R. Drew</strong>, 76, of Watseka, were held Nov. 26 at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Darla Holden officiating. Wendell passed away Nov. 21, 2022. Pallbearers were Casey and Conner Curry, Rex Cluver, Don English Jr., Doug Dirks, Brett VonQualen, Chuck Peabody and Jim Ward. Honorary pallbearers were Hazen Mallory, Gerry Gerbig, Don Gardner, Ted Anderson and James Zeller.

Funeral services for <strong>Ava “Loretta” Ivey</strong>, 89, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. David Hanners officiating. Loretta passed away Nov. 19, 2022. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Carol Sue Painter</strong>, 77, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 29 at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating. Carol passed away Nov. 25, 2022. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Jimmy and Michael Lacost, David Braun, John DeVries, Peter Grant and Mark Magtera.

Funeral services for <strong>Kandie Lee Power,</strong> 75, of Bradley, were held Nov. 26 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Kandie passed away Nov. 10, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Dorothy L. Reed</strong>, 95, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dorothy passed away Nov. 19, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jamie and Scott Reed, Sean Ryan, Pat and Tony Nietzer, and James Adamik.

Funeral services for <strong>Wesley M. Shadowen</strong>, 83, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 23 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with Zip Biby officiating. Wesley passed away Nov. 18, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Robert J. “Bob” Sherry</strong>, 90, of Watseka, was held Nov. 30 at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Bob passed away Nov. 20, 2022. Burial was in Gilman Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Robert, Kevin and John Sherry, Jason and Matthew Strough, and Robert Hummel. Honorary pallbearers were John Ried and Zach Moore.

Funeral services for <strong>Paul Lee Terrell</strong>, 68, of Swansea, were held Nov. 30 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Robert Bushey officiating. Paul passed away Nov. 25, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Tim, Tom and Travis Terrell, Morris Palmer, Eddie Nowman and Erick Rickenberg.

Funeral services for <strong>Edward Michael Wendinger</strong>, 73, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 26 at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Derick Miller officiating. Edward passed away Nov. 18, 2022. Pallbearers were Tim Lacy, and Aaron, Jason, Matthew, Phillip and Robert Wendinger.