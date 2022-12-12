Death notices: Dec. 12, 2022

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Sandra K. Brough</strong>, 72, of Chebanse, were held Nov. 15 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Sandra passed away Nov. 10, 2022. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Justin, Jordan and Joel Silcox, Dennis Sorensen, Jim Clausen, Duane Papineau, Ryan Brault and Mitch DuVall.

Funeral services for <strong>Paul Burgett</strong>, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 6 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Paul passed away Nov. 2, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Mary Clocksin</strong>, 89, of Kankakee, was held Nov. 5 at St. John Paul II — East Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Tony Taschetta officiating. Mary passed away Oct. 27, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Alyssa and Dylan Clocksin, Daniel and Adrian Griffiths, James Pero and David Leppert.

Graveside services for <strong>Francis “Frank” Michael Koranda</strong>, 74, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 10 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Frank passed away Nov. 6, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Eloise Martin</strong>, 94, of Mesa, Ariz., and formerly of Bourbonnais, was held Nov. 12 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Eloise passed away Nov. 2, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Andy, Joe and Mike Benoit, Tyler and Zach Bollett and Doug Holly.

Funeral services for <strong>Thomas J. Martin</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 5 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Thomas passed away Oct. 11, 2022. Inurnment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Carl Nesbitt</strong>, 70, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 10 at St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee, with the Rev. Doug Zimmerman officiating. Carl passed away Nov. 3, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were A.J., Kyle and Alan Nesbitt, Roger Bland, Steve Freeman and Justin Pinson.

Funeral services for <strong>Wilma Marie Rattin</strong>, 92, of St. Anne, were held Nov. 3 at St. Anne Baptist Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Ben Seyden officiating. Wilma passed away Oct. 26, 2022. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery, St. Anne. Pallbearers were Sean Kempen, Scott, Tim, Jake, James and Seth Rattin, Aaron Palmer and Tom Ascher.

Funeral services for <strong>Valarie Carol Six</strong>, 74, of Manteno, were held Nov. 9 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with Randy Van Fossan officiating. Valarie passed away Nov. 3, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Joyce Ann Woolems</strong>, 77, of Bradley, were held Nov. 5 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Joyce passed away Oct. 25, 2022.