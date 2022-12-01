Death notices: Dec. 1, 2022

Death notices

<strong>Judy Beezley,</strong> 79, of Crown Point, Ind., passed away Tuesday (Nov. 29, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher.

<strong>Gary Lee Sr.,</strong> 67, of Baypoint, Calif., and formerly of the Kankakee County area, passed away Nov. 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Ouimet Brothers Concord Funeral Chapel in Concord, Calif.

<strong>Alice Raye Reed</strong>, 68, of Manteno, passed away Nov. 22, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Monica Bauer,</strong> 89, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Sam Goebel and the Rev. Derrick Miller officiating. Monica passed away Oct. 30, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Brian Jeck, Tom and Collin Davis, Ubaldo Flores, Jordan Lehmkuhl and Rodney Copas.

Funeral services for <strong>Betty L. Conard</strong>, 85, of Bradley, were held Oct. 27 at The Grow Center in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Kelly Youngblood officiating. Betty passed away Oct. 4, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were C.J. Osback, Daniel Elliot, Jacob Panozzo, Michael Harris, Tanner Wakefield and Joseph Thompson.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Sandra R. Davis</strong>, 79, of Kankakee, was held Oct. 28 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Sandra passed away Oct. 23, 2022. Inurnment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Jacqueline Forgue</strong>, 87, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 28 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Jacqueline passed away Oct. 25, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Kerry, Kevin, Bobby, Kirk and Justin Forgue and Jerrie Posthumus.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolores Faye Hudson</strong>, 84, of Princeton, were held Oct. 24 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Dolores passed away Oct. 20, 2022. Interment was in St. Anne Township Cemetery, St. Anne.

Funeral services for <strong>Beverly Junker</strong>, 75, of Grant Park, were held Oct. 24, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating. Beverly passed away Oct. 15, 2022. Inurnment was in Heusing Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Henry Kress</strong>, 78, of Bradley, were held Oct. 27 at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee. Henry passed away Oct. 21, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for Arthur <strong>Robert Murray</strong>, 91, of Milford, were held Oct. 25 at Knapp Funeral Home in Milford, with the Rev. Darla Holden and the Rev. Jerry Parker officiating. Arthur passed away Oct. 20, 2022. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Estaban Rosas, Kentland Lithgow, Rowdy Murray, James Roth, Claude Wilson and Aaron Hattabaugh.

Funeral services for <strong>Virginia “Virgie” Bermudez Peterson</strong>, 65, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 28 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Virginia passed away Oct. 22, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Joyce M. Pool</strong>, 88, of Onarga, were held Nov. 2 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Joyce passed away Oct. 30, 2022. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Brian Pool, Scott and Mark Dietz, Jake Nims, Andy Henrichs and Mike Schuette.

Graveside services for <strong>Iola J. Russell</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 24 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Grazina M. Sommer,</strong> 86, of Bradley, was held Oct. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Grazina passed away Oct. 19, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Justin Sommer, Steve Schafroth, Kazys and Nicholas Kupcikevicius and Aaron Knupp.

Funeral services for <strong>Harold “Harry” Sykes</strong>, 70, of Onarga, were held Oct. 29 at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Harry passed away Oct. 24, 2022. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. Pallbearers were Matthew Sykes, Mike Shortt, Sean O’Donnell, Bob Poole and Brian Draeger.

Funeral services for <strong>Donald Eugene West</strong>, 87, of Martinton, were held Oct. 31 at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Donald passed away Oct. 25, 2022. Interment was in Papineau Cemetery, Papineau. Pallbearers were Steve and Doug Schoth, Jason West, James Travis, Tim Mayotte and Nick Kleinert.