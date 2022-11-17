Death notices: Nov. 17, 2022

<strong>Shawn M. Durbin</strong>, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 10, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Gale Ellen (Soule) Parrino,</strong> 79, of Grant Park, passed away Nov. 9, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

Funeral services for <strong>Valera E. Bohlmann</strong>, 97, of Crescent City, were held Oct. 17 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Valera passed away Oct. 12, 2022. Burial was in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Pallbearers were Tyler and Todd Bohlmann, Bob and Robbie Shelton, Fred Hurliman and Steve Norder.

Funeral services for <strong>Linda Joy Boudreau</strong>, 75, of Bradley, were held Oct. 13 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Linda passed away Oct. 9, 2022. Interment was in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Amber Reatherford, and Skylar, Brendan and Allen Boudreau.

Funeral services for <strong>William “Bill” Golding</strong>, 91, of Bourbonnais, were held Oct. 12 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Dave Eastburn officiated. Bill passed away Oct. 7, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Grant, Reid and Nicholas Menard, and Seth, Jeremy and Alex Ahlden.

Funeral services for <strong>Russell L. Hull</strong>, 82, of Ashkum, were held Oct. 20 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Beth Evers and the Rev. Mark Crawford officiating. Russell passed away Oct. 12, 2022. Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Terry, Tom and Cord Hull, Isaac, Eli and Todd Evers and Blake Nichols. Honorary pallbearers were Charlotte Evers and Lauren Hull.

Funeral services for <strong>Glenda A. Krumwiede</strong>, 76, of Cissna Park, were held Oct. 18 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, Onarga, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Glenda passed away Oct. 13, 2022. Burial was in St. John’s Cemetery at Ash Grove, Onarga. Pallbearers were Jessie, Brian and Vince Egolf, J.R. Krumwiede, Ross Cluver and Andrew Lotshaw.

Funeral services for <strong>Marvin D. Kuipers</strong>, 98, of Danforth, were held Oct. 21 at Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, with the Rev. Dr. Carol Lange officiating. Marvin passed away Oct. 16, 2022. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Jerry, Jay and Andrew Kuipers, Greg Schoolman, Mike Kilby and Greg Mogged. Honorary pallbearers were Levi and Steve Kuipers.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Alina Linares</strong>, 51, of Aroma Park, was held Oct. 22 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Alina passed away Oct. 10, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>David Alan Sobkoviak</strong>, 81, of Iroquois, were held Oct. 17 at Living Hope Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Ben Stone officiating. David passed away Oct. 13, 2022. Burial was in Prairie Dell Cemetery, Iroquois. Pallbearers were Joshua, Dustin and Darrick Beckman, Christopher, Brett and Marc Dirks, Tanner Sobkoviak, Noah Burger and Izaak Ocampo-Sobkoviak.