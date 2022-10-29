Shaw Local

Obituary recap: Oct. 29, 2022

By Daily Journal

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

<strong>Conard, Betty,</strong> 85, Bradley, Oct. 4

<strong>Coy, Carl,</strong> 85, Bourbonnais, Oct. 20

<strong>Hudson, Dolores “Dee Dee,”</strong> 84, Princeton, Oct. 20

<strong>Krause, Robert,</strong> 74, Momence, Oct. 21

<strong>Murray, Arthur “Art,”</strong> 91, Milford, Oct. 20

<strong>Sommer, Grazina,</strong> 86, Bradley, Oct. 19

MONDAY, OCT. 24

<strong>Graf, Paul,</strong> 71, Reddick, Oct. 11

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

<strong>Kress, Henry,</strong> 78, Bradley, Oct. 21

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

<strong>Davis, Sandra,</strong> 79, Kankakee, Oct. 23

<strong>Peterson, Virginia “Virgie,”</strong> 66, Kankakee, Oct. 22

<strong>Seibring, Mariann,</strong> 95, Watseka, Oct. 24

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

<strong>Barber, Anthony “Tony,”</strong> 90, Kankakee, Oct. 25

<strong>Forgue, Jacqueline,</strong> 87, Kankakee, Oct. 25

<strong>Sykes, Harold “Harry,”</strong> 70, Onarga, Oct. 24

Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.