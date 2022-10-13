Death notices: Oct. 13, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Thomas J. Martin Sr.,</strong> 87, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Funeral services for Duane “Dewey” A. Dykstra, 83, of Aroma Park, were held Sept. 14 at Calvary Bible Church, Bourbonnais. Dewey passed away Sept. 10, 2022. Interment was in Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park. Pallbearers were Joshua, Jared and Curt Dykstra, Lucas and Nolan Hebert, and Dave Roberts.

Funeral Mass for Raymond B. Hummel, 88, of Gilman and formerly of Piper City, was held Sept. 22 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City, with the Rev. Marek Herbut officiating. Raymond passed away Sept. 18, 2022. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Piper City. Pallbearers were Norman, Mike and Joe Schall, Jeremy and Tyler Ried, and Trevor Hummel. Honorary pallbearer was Jackson Moore.

Funeral services for Lucille Ivy, 91, of Sun River Terrace, were held Oct. 1 at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Jovan Marshall delivered the eulogy. Lucille passed away Sept. 21, 2022. Burial was in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were Keenah Riley, Christopher, Marcus and Branden Ivy, Kaleb and Samuel Antwan Lee and Leonard Avery Farrirow.

Funeral Mass for Veronica Kohl, 80, of Kankakee, was held Sept. 23 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Patrick Render officiating. Veronica passed away Sept. 12, 2022. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Kaden Harre, Joshua and Jacob Ramirez, Zachary Murray and Logan and Austin Mussman.

Funeral services for Norma Jean Merrill, 84, of Kankakee, were held Oct. 1 at Fair Haven Church of God in Christ, Kankakee. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. officiated. Norma Jean passed away Sept. 19, 2022. Burial was in Momence Cemetery, Momence. Pallbearers were Terry Amante, Derek and David Wyatt, Michael Di Piazza, Jerry Terrell Jr. and Serigo Murrell.

Funeral Mass for Catherine “Kate” Nagele, 102, of Sheldon, was held Sept. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kentland, Ind., with the Rev. Rob Bernotas officiating. Catherine passed away Sept. 19, 2022. Burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Kentland, Ind. Pallbearers were Dick Gooding, Sam Schmidt, and Nicholas, Adam, Ryan and Bob Nagele.

Funeral services for Sheri Ann Schweizer, 52, of Bourbonnais, were held Sept. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Sheri passed away Sept. 10, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jeff and Nathan Benoit, Alex and Tony Majewski, Justin Lopez and Nathan Bisping.

Funeral services for Lucille L. Selk, 100, of Danforth and formerly of Watseka, were held Sept. 17 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Lucille passed away Sept. 7, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Pallbearers were Sean, Jeff, Nathan, Brian, Brett and Curtis Selk, Kevin Schuldt, Eric Hines and John Judd.