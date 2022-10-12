Death notices: Oct. 12, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Shelley Simpson Fitzpatrick</strong>, 59, of Momence, passed away Monday (Oct. 10, 2022) at Aperion Care in Bradley. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>Jayme J. Hibbs</strong>, 68, of Lake Village, Ind., passed away Monday (Oct. 10, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

<strong>Kimberly Sue Shattles</strong>, 61, of Bourbonnais, passed away Oct. 5, 2022, at Loyola University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.

