Death notices: Sept. 22, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Jean Merrill,</strong> 84, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 19, 2022) at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Frances A. Taylor,</strong> 74, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away Sept. 12, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Krause Funeral Home, Brookfield, Wis.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Elaine E. Reiners</strong>, 93, of Milford, were held Sept. 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer, Milford, with the Rev. Scott Guhl officiating. Elaine passed away Aug. 27, 2022. Burial was in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Schwer, Milford. Pallbearers were Mark Reiners, Chris, Tom, Joe and Eric Steiner, and Wayne Street. Honorary pallbearers were Derick Hamrick, Josh and Zach Anderson, James Roth and Andrew Wagner.

Funeral services for <strong>Sandra D. Zigtema</strong>, 78, of Clifton, were held Sept. 16 at Martinton Church of Christ, Martinton, with the Rev. Chuck Alt officiating. Sandra passed away Sept. 9, 2022. Burial was in St. Anne Cemetery, St. Anne. Pallbearers were Wyatt Steele, Bruce Lane III, George Luhman, and Andrew, Dave, Greg, Bradley and Mike Zigtema.