Death notices: Sept. 17, 2022

Death notices

<strong>Ronald Albert,</strong> 77, of Diamond, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022) at Heritage Manor in Dwight. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Veronica “Roni” Kohl,</strong> 80, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Ray A. Myers,</strong> 56, of Lincoln, Mich. and formerly of Bradley, passed away Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, Mich.