Death notices: Sept. 15, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Joan Frederiksen,</strong> 81, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Sept. 12, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.

<strong>Edward Hayes,</strong> 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Patrick H. McMillin,</strong> 43, of Herscher passed away Tuesday (Sept. 13, 2022) at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Services for <strong>Donald B. “Don” Anderson</strong>, 64, of Ashkum, were held Aug. 17 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Don passed away Aug. 14, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Lauren Coleman</strong>, 28, of Pembroke Township, were held Aug. 24 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Lauren passed away Aug. 17, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Marqule Robinson, Tanorrie and Charles Bender, Antwaun, Alfie and Kelvin Winfield, Laurence Coleman and Jay Chandler.

Funeral services for <strong>Daniel Patrick Dermody</strong>, 70, of Manteno, were held Aug. 21 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Daniel passed away Aug. 14, 2022. Inurnment was Aug. 23 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Alvin Gerberding</strong>, 98, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Alvin passed away Aug. 27, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Payton, Bryce, Ryan and Mark Gerberding, Ben Murray and Mike Sage.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael Paul Krueger,</strong> 70, of Manteno, were held Aug. 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Michael passed away Aug. 18, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Bob and Hans Krueger, Tim, Jim and George Redican, and Scott and Eric Eldridge.

Funeral services for <strong>Pam Merrill</strong>, 65, of Bradley, were held Sept. 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Pam passed away Aug. 27, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Darlene E. Minard</strong>, 94, of Herscher, were held Aug. 31 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Darlene passed away Aug. 25, 2022. Interment was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Cheri Morris, Adam, Brent and Kevin Peterson, and Rob and Larry Craig.

Funeral services for <strong>Nadya G. Peters</strong>, 90, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 9 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Nadya passed away Sept. 2, 2022. Burial was in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Shelly White, Megan and Travis Peters, Jason and Jarrod Berns, and Derek and Dustin Anderson.

Funeral services for <strong>Cameron David “Cam” Ward,</strong> 32, of Bradley, were held Aug. 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Cam passed away Aug. 22, 2022. Interment was in Beaver Creek Cemetery, Papineau Township. Pallbearers were Luke and Jacob Benjamin, Cory Ward, Mark Clutter, Josh Condon and Tom Shaw.

Funeral services for <strong>Merlyn Witheft</strong>, 88, of Buckingham, were held Aug. 29 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Eric Brown officiating. Merlyn passed away Aug. 24, 2022.