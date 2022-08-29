Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Karen Marie Dionne</strong>, 66, of Bourbonnais, was held Aug. 12 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Pat Render officiating. Karen passed away Aug. 2, 2022. Interment was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Connor, Matthew and Brad Dionne, Ron and Easton Romano, Jason Russo, Tim Eaker and Jim Perry.

Funeral services for <strong>Jamie Greenley</strong>, 68, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 13 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Jamie passed away Aug. 8, 2022. Interment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Sharon R. Pruitt</strong>, 78, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 13 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Kevin Werner officiating. Sharon passed away Aug. 7, 2022. Interment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Daniel Cleveland Taylor</strong>, 74, of Manteno, were held Aug. 11 at Manteno United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Lana Robyne officiating. Daniel passed away Aug. 5, 2022.