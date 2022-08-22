Death notices: Aug. 22, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Michael P. “Mick” Krueger,</strong> 70, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Matthew Michael Boudreau</strong>, 39, of Marshall, were held July 27 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Matt Pratscher officiating. Matthew passed away July 21, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Tim Keller, Scott Piggush, Chris Martin, John Dole, Andy Marquie and Eddie Marguie.

{div}Funeral services for <strong>Donald E. Brough</strong>, 72, of Chebanse, were held Aug. 10 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Donald passed away July 31, 2022. Burial was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Jordan, Joel and Justin Silcox, Ryan Brault, Duane Papineau, Dennis Sorenson and Jim Clausen.{/div}

{div}Funeral services for <strong>Gary Edward Crews</strong>, 78, of Kissimmee, Fla., were held July 29 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Gary passed away Jan. 19, 2022. Inurnment, with full military honors, was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael Eugene Daniel</strong>, 74, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Michael passed away July 23, 2022. Inurnment was in Kanakkee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Funeral services for <strong>Dennis Harding Dufrain</strong>, 66, of Bradley, were held Aug. 3 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dennis passed away July 27, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Betty L. Durrell</strong>, 93, of Kankakee, were held Aug. 2 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Betty passed away July 29, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Jerry Lynn Fultz</strong>, 75, of Manteno, were held July 25 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Jerry passed away July 21, 2022. Interment was in Wesley Cemetery in Wilmington. Pallbearers were Shawn and Rod Sipka, Mike and Cody Lochner and Mike Nash.

Funeral services for <strong>Connie Jo Gardner,</strong> 75, of Herscher, were held July 29 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Connie passed away July 22, 2022. Interment was in Union Chapel Cemetery in Girard. Pallbearers were Becky Creek, Tamara Gocken, Tracie Goin, Loretta and Daniyah Thomas, Tim Kreissler, Larry Melinge and David Blakey.

Funeral services for <strong>Donald L. Goin,</strong> 94, of Bourbonnais, were held Aug. 1 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral home in Bourbonnais. Chaplain Don Horton officiated. Donald passed away July 26, 2022. Entombment was in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Jo Ann “Jo” Houseman</strong>, 87, of Bourbonnais, were held July 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Jo Ann passed away July 23, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Christopher Darr, Jake Murphy, Nolan Suste, Ryan Beltzhoover and Eric Perczynski.

Funeral services for <strong>Marvin “Keith” Knott,</strong> 80, of Kankakee, were held July 29 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Marvin passed away July 22, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Thomas Louis Lustig</strong>, 71, of Bradley, was held July 22 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating. Thomas passed awayJuly 16, 2022. Inurnment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Shirley Jean Lynch</strong>, 84, of Springfield, were held July 30 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Shirley passed away July 13, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Patricia Lynn “Patti” Matyasec</strong>, 69, of Bourbonnais, was held July 30 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Moises Mesh officiating. Patricia passed away July 26, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Virginia Nehf,</strong> 74, of Kankakee, were held July 22 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Mary passed away July 6, 2022. Inurnment was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Graveside services for <strong>John L. Ross,</strong> 84, of Bradley, were held Aug. 2 in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. John passed away July 18, 2022.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Nina Smolkovich</strong>, 84, of Herscher, was held July 22 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Nietzke officiating. Nina passed away July 17, 2022. Interment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kyle, Steve and Andy Burton, Dylan and Ryan Smolkovich, and Thomas Maass.

Funeral services for <strong>Ralph R. Vangundy,</strong> 95, of Martinton, were held Aug. 1 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau, with the Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Ralph passed away July 24, 2022. Burial was in Tegge Cemetery in Martinton. Pallbearers were Keith, Kevin and Brian Newman, Adam, Matthew and Cody Hemp, and Blake Garrison.{/div}