Suzanne 'Sue' Coats

BOURBONNAIS — Suzanne “Sue” M. Coats, 67, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 17, 2022.

She was born Oct. 21, 1954, in Chicago, the daughter of Paul and Elma (Powles) Benoit. On Aug. 2, 2014, she married Richard Coats.

Sue was retired from working at the Kroger Deli. Outside of work, she had a hobby of collecting bears and dolls and was a huge Disney fan.

Surviving are her daughter, Stephanie Piacenti of Bourbonnais; her stepchildren, James (Amanda) Coats and Shannon (Tom) Staubus, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Caleb and Ethan Piacenti; and stepgrandchildren, Elle and Mia Coats, Payton, Tyson, and McKenna Meli, and Katie and Mason Staubus.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Richard Coats; and her parents, Paul and Elma.

Visitation for Sue and her husband, Richard, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, until the 1 p.m. memorial service for the couple, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Sue will be laid to rest in Maternity B.V.M. Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.