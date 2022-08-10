Sharon Pruitt

BOURBONNAIS — Sharon R. Pruitt, 78, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 7, 2022) at Bickford of Bourbonnais Independent and Assisted Living.

She was born Sept. 18, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Nick and Helen (Hather) Alrandi. Sharon married Delmar Pruitt on Feb. 11, 1978, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Nov. 8, 2010.

Sharon was a Registered Nurse at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a nursing graduate of Kankakee Community College.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Scott Doris, of Manteno; two grandchildren, Heidi (Jordan) Russert and Meagan (Neal) Wendt; six great-grandchildren; one stepson, Donell and Sheryl Pruitt, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Charlean and Les Souligne, of Dayton, Tenn., and Colleen McGraw, of Lecanto, Fla.; and one nephew, Marty Alrandi, of Kankakee.

In addition to her husband, Delmar Pruitt, she was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Helen and Ernest Nanos; one brother and sister-in-law, James and Julie Alrandi; one infant sister, Julie Ann; and special friend, Clen Brundidge.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

