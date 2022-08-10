Roger Kilman Sr.

BRADLEY — Roger A. Kilman Sr., 76, formerly of Bradley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in the morning hours of Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Shreveport, La., from metastatic lung and brain cancer.

He was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Mattoon, the son of Robert and Helen Kilman. Roger married Brenda “Darlene” Moses-Baker on Aug. 12, 1985, in Oceanside, Calif. Roger, along with Darlene, were blessed with eight children between them.

Roger was one of the first tattoo artists/body piercers in the community. He started his own business, known to the area as “Roger’s Tattooing,” out of his home in 1985. In 2021, Roger and Darlene retired to Louisiana, leaving the business, then on Kinzie Avenue, to his daughter, who now carries on his legacy on Broadway Street in Bradley.

Roger was a proud Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran and would often be seen sporting his military hats.

He loved many things throughout the stages of his life, including: Decorating for Christmas, spending time with babies, fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, being with friends, watching movies, tattooing and piercing, going on cruises, dining out, listening to ’70s and ’80s country music and dancing. Above all else, he loved his wife, Darlene. It was a rare occasion when a person would see one without the other.

Surviving are his loving wife, Brenda “Darlene” Kilman; his children, Ryan (Ginger) Baker, of Shreveport, La., Roger (Kristen) Kilman Jr., of Bradley, Teray (Duane) Spence, of Bradley, Julia (Dirk) Bradbury, of Tallahassee, Fla., Deidre Houser, of Crown Point, Ind., Brandee (Don) Grenda, of Denver, N.C., Andrea (Dennis) Rosenbrock, of Chebanse, Rogena Mathers, of Dublin, Ga.; 25 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Ronnie Kilman, of Effingham, and Shirley (James) Nadeau, of Kentucky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, grandparents, two sisters and a grandson.

The family invites the community to attend a memorial celebration of life from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the American Legion, upstairs, 835 W Broadway St., Bradley.

Memorials may be made to The Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, The American Cancer Society, or The American Lung Association.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.