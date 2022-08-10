Rene Williamson

BOURBONNAIS — Rene Eileen Williamson, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 31, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Rene was born Aug. 9, 1962, in Clifton, to the union of Pauline and William Williamson.

Rene attended Bowen High School and graduated in 1980.

She excelled in the business administrative field where she typed 120 wpm and 80 wpm in shorthand. Rene went on to work for a very prestigious law firm, Levenfeld Pearlstein LP, for over 20 years with an impeccable work record, which led her to a supervisory position, showing strength in her training ability and mentor to her team.

Rene was known to all as one of the strongest, boldest, kindest, honest and unbelievably beautiful women a person could ever know. If a person ever had her as a friend, she was a friend for life. Anyone who knew her will remember her forever as being lucky to have known her; she was just that special. Rene had such a wit about her and was always the life of the party.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Brandon Beau and his girlfriend, Nicole Velazquez; her mother, Pauline El; her sisters, Rita Williamson Pratt and husband, Courtney, and Rhonda Morris; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her dad, William Williamson; her grandmothers, Eileen Brandon and Ionia Foster; and her grandfathers, Mathew Brandon Sr. and Marvin Foster Sr.

