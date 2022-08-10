Obituary budget for Wednesday, Aug. 10

<div>Done - Flag - Roger Kilman Sr. - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag<br /><br />Done - Flag - Karl Knauth - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag<br /><br />Done - Sharon Pruitt - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Mary Hillyer - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Rene Williamson - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Gloria Roberts - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag <br /><br />Done - Jamie Greenley - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag<br /><br /></div><div>Done - Don Berkey - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Death notices: Taylor, Cooper</div>