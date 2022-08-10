Mary Hillyer

ESSEX — Mary M. Hillyer, 92, of Essex, passed away peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Friday (Aug. 5, 2022).

Surviving are her daughter, Darlene Burke, of Hammond; grandchildren, Debbie Otarski, Larry Lamonica, T.J. Wells, Brian Wells, Patricia Lamonica, Kay Nelson, Tammy Satterlee and Rick McKee; one sister, Rosalee Martin, of Watseka; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Bernard Hillyer; parents, Joseph and Flossie McKinley; children, Geraldine McKee, formerly of Georgetown, Martha Jo Lamonica, formerly of Augusta, Ga., Geneva Staehling, formerly of Essex, and Eddie Hillyer, formerly of Piper City; and eight brothers and sisters.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Bocken Funeral Home, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, Ind. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, until the noon funeral services at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, 401 East Main St., Braidwood. Burial will follow in Amity Cemetery in Goodwine.

Mary was born in Milford, on Oct. 29, 1929.

She was a longtime resident of the Central Illinois area.

Mary just loved spending time with her family and friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed going to the stock car races on Friday and Saturday nights.

