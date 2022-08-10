Karl Knauth

MILFORD — Karl Phillip Knauth, 84, of Milford, passed away Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) at his home in rural Milford.

Karl was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Chicago, a son of Otto and Sarah (Morse) Knauth. He married Joyce Johnson on Aug. 13, 1960, in Watseka.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Knauth, of Milford; two sons, Keith (Marsha) Knauth and Kirk (Tana) Knauth, all of Watseka; grandchildren, Kyle (Ellen) Knauth, of Milford, Kassandra (Jordan) Hurliman, of Cissna Park, Kelcy (Ryan) Kunce, of Sheldon, Kinsey Knauth, of Sheldon, and Konnor Knauth, of Watseka; great-grandchildren, Kolton and Knox Knauth, Kenlie and Kamryn Kunce, and one more little one on the way; siblings, Kurt (Betty) Knauth, of Fort Myers, Fla., Kenneth (Becky) Knauth, of Watertown, Wis., Ruth (Walter) Marcis, of Greensboro, Ga., and Marie (William) Bittner, of Albany, Wis.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and two sisters, Louise Siess and Helen Beloof.

Mr. Knauth was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Reserves.

He was a lifelong farmer. He devoted his time to his family and their farm, raising row crops and livestock. His passion for the agriculture industry has been passed on to all generations of his family.

Mr. Knauth was proud of his sons and grandchildren, which was evident in his eyes as he watched them carry on traditions set by him and his wife.

He was an avid Fighting Illini Fan and enjoyed spending time in Champaign-Urbana tailgating with friends and family and attending Big Ten Basketball games.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, until the noon funeral service, both at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Body Cemetery near Woodland.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Woodland Fire Department.

