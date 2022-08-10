Jamie Greenley

BOURBONNAIS — Jamie A. Greenley, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Aug. 8, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 22, 1953, in Fairbury, the daughter of James R. and Phyllis P. (Kuntz) Peters. Jamie married Floren “Dody” Greenley on July 18, 1981. He preceded her in death July 11, 1998.

Jamie retired from ComEd after 31 years of service. She had started as a student and worked her way up over the course of her career. She later attended Kankakee Community College and obtained her paralegal degree and worked for Jerry Shapiro from 2005 to 2007. Jamie served as past president of the Illinois State Paralegal, PDDGER of Kankakee Elks, and East District Secretary. She had volunteered at Riverside Medical Center.

She was an animal lover, and especially loved her dogs. Jamie enjoyed dining out with her family and friends and participated in the Aroma Park Tuesday morning coffee clutch. Most of all, Jamie loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are one son, Dustin and Corrine Greenley, of Frankfort; two grandchildren, Adelynn Greenley and Ford Greenley; seven stepgrandchildren; one stepson, Dana Greenley, of Manteno; two stepdaughters, Denise and Bobby Joshaway, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Danielle Greenley, of Kankakee; one sister, Deborah Smith, of Kankakee; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Gordon “Boo” and Dawn Greenley, of Aroma Park, Leland “Bump” and Debbie Greenley, of Chicago Heights, and Sharon Bzoski, of Garland, Texas; one niece, Jennifer (Charles) Spells; five nephews, Scott Smith, Gordie Greenley, Melvin Greenley, Aarik Greenley and Leland Greenley Jr.; and great-nephew and great-niece, Aiden and Abagail.

In addition to her husband, Floren “Dody” Greenley, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee County Humane Society.

