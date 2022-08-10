Gloria Roberts

WATSEKA — Gloria Ann Roberts, 84, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Aug. 7, 2022) at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born March 13, 1938, in Watseka, the daughter of Armand and Ruth (Babb) Anderson. Gloria married the love of her life, James “Jim” Roberts at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, on May 31, 1958. He preceded her in death July 13, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are two daughters, Dawn (the Rev. Jeff) Hammer, of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Dr. Darlene Roberts, of Watseka; three grandchildren, Mindy (Justin) Cavaness, of Fairbury, Samantha (Scott) Hardman, of Pontiac, and Matthew (Rebecca) Hammer, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and 10 great-grandchildren, Tristin, Kevin, Gabbie, Hunter, Kaden, Alyssa, Isaiah, Luke, Matthew and Kayla.

Gloria was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, where she played the organ for many years.

She enjoyed shopping, collecting Cherished Teddies, spending time in her flower garden and traveling with their favorite companions, Guy and Shirley. She was avid reader and she especially enjoyed mystery books.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday Aug. 12, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the Watseka Public Library, American Heart Association, St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka or the wishes of the family.

