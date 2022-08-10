FRANKFORT — Deacon Don Berkey, 88, a resident of Frankfort, formerly of Crystal Lake, Green Bay, Wis., and Glendive, Mont., passed away with family by his side, surrounded by love Aug. 8, 2022, at Lightways Hospice, Joliet.

Deacon Don was the loving husband of Shirley Berkey. She preceded him in death. He was the beloved father of Dean (Roberta) Berkey, Alan (Gina) Berkey and Linda (Bob) Massey; dearest brother of Rose (Art) Storlie, and the late Donna (late Tom) Kunka and the late Gary (Jackie) Higlin; cherished grandfather of David Berkey, Theresa (Dave Smith) Berkey, Jessica Berkey, Ross (Natasha) Massey, Amanda (Anthony) Berkey, Taylor (Van) Le and Thomas Berkey. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Dante, Trent, Jasmine, Lily, Evelyn, Jameson and Riley; as well as many godchildren, nieces and nephews.

Deacon Don retired from Hollymatic Corporation as a marketing manager. He was a beloved member of St. Anthony Catholic Church serving as a Deacon, ordained in 1997, and a member of Knights of Columbus, a member of the Marriage Encounter leadership team, St. Vincent DePaul and part of the parent team for the COR Youth group. He was dedicated to his community and an active member of the Boy Scouts of America since 1942, serving as a scouting chaplain for the local counsel, a scout master in Glendive, Mont., and Crystal Lake, and a member of the Joliet Catholic Committee on Scouting. Deacon Don has been honored with many medals, including the Bronze Pelican, the St. George, and the Silver Beaver, and was a proud member of the Order of the Arrow.

He was also an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.

To his children and grandchildren he was Dad, Papa and Superman. A man they could always go to and depend on, a yard stick for doing the right thing, someone who would walk by their side through any problem, cheer their life’s celebrations, a man with an incredible (very corny) sense of humor who boundlessly loved his family. They never left his presence without a hug and knowing that they were deeply loved by him.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, also at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to Lightways Hospice.

Please sign his online guestbook at kurtzmemorialchapel.com.