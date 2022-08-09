Kenneth Brutlag

NEW BURNSIDE — Kenneth D. Brutlag, 78, a resident of New Burnside since 2003, and formerly a resident of Clifton for more than 30 years, passed away at 3:39 a.m. Aug. 2, 2022, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Kenneth was born July 30, 1944, in Woodworth, the son of Elvin and Sena (Schuster) Brutlag.

On Oct. 16, 1965, Kenneth was united in marriage to Iris Stewart, in Crescent City. She survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Kenneth (Deborah) Brutlag, of Aurora, Johnathan Brutlag, of Murphy, N.C., and James (Julie) Brutlag, of Evansville, Ind.; three grandchildren, Alex (Arin) Brutlag, of Springfield, Mo., Jacob Brutlag, of Alpharetta, Ga., and Teresa Brutlag, of Aurora; two great-grandchildren, Rowan Brutlag and Robin Brutlag; two stepgrandchildren, Angela DeWig and Devin DeWig; two stepgreat-grandchildren, MacKenzie Sutton and Jackson Sutton; three brothers, Norman (Cecillia) Brutlag, of St. Anne, Richard Brutlag, of Mattoon, and Gerald Brutlag, of Watseka; two sisters, Lois Mowrey, of Morris Chapel, Tenn., and Judy (Robert) Jackson, of Papineau; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Brutlag, of Potomac.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Elvin and Sena Brutlag; a brother, LuVern Brutlag; and a sister, Joyce Bullock.

Kenneth was a 1963 graduate of Central High School in Clifton.

He was employed by the State of Illinois as an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) construction worker for 31 years, prior to his retirement in 2002.

Kenneth enjoyed working in his yard and mowing. He was also a dedicated genealogy researcher. Kenneth was a member of the Lutheran faith.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, until the 11 a.m. memorial service, both at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 403 North Colfax St., Crescent City. The church pastor, the Rev. Joel Brown, will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

Funeral arrangements are by Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

