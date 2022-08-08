Donald Brough

CHEBANSE — Donald E. Brough, 72, of Chebanse, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home.

He was born Aug. 17, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and Dorothy (Potts) Brough. Donald married Sandra Wallace in Kankakee, on Oct. 12, 1974.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Brough, of Chebanse; one son, Daniel (Nicole) Brough, of Clifton; two daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Silcox, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Lisa (Jeff) Kesinger, of Highlandville, Mo.; three grandchildren, Justin, Jordan and Joel Silcox, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two brothers, Chuck Brough, of Bethune, S.C., and Bill (Peggy) Brough, of Arthur; and one sister, Janet O’Dell, of Denver, Colo.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Jean Kohler; and his beloved dog, Niu.

Mr. Brough proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He was employed at Armstrong in Kankakee, for more than 35 years.

Donald served on the Chebanse Fire Department for many years; and was a member of Central VFW Post 2131. He loved collecting model trains and enjoyed playing Solitaire on his computer.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, until the 6 p.m. funeral services, both at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

The family does request that anyone attending the services please wear a mask for the safety of everyone.

Private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, with full military rites.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.