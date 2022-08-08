Death notices: Aug. 8, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Susan Farthing</strong>, 70, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Mary Louise Brais</strong>, 94, of Bourbonnais, was held July 26 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbitt officiating. Mary passed away July 22, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>John Frederick Chisum Jr.</strong>, 80, of Bourbonnais, were held July 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Chaplain Jed Watson officiated. John passed away July 20, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Mae Ellen Horner,</strong> 98, of Watseka, were held July 26 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Mae passed away July 22, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Larry Hattabaugh, Steve Rhoades, Jeff Claire, Bruce Fuoss, Todd Myers and David Tincher.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Gerald E. Lemenager</strong>, 97, of Clifton, was held July 19 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Gerald passed away July 9, 2022. Burial was in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, L’Erable. Pallbearers were Lynn, Dean, Steve and Bob Lemenager, Larry Elliot and Gary Lamie.

Funeral services for <strong>Larry L. Menz</strong>, 48, of Bourbonnais, were held July 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Larry passed away July 11, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Alexis Menz Novick, Tammy and Jerry Menz, Becky Cothron, Jamie Jackson, Joey Thornton, Stevie Greenwold and Tad Nowman.