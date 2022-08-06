Phillip Smith

CLIFTON — Phillip H. Smith, 68, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born June 6, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Hayward and Marcella (Harmon) Smith. On Aug. 23, 2003, he married Debbie Denton, in Momence.

Phillip served in the U.S. Navy and was a medical laboratory technician. He worked at Armstrong for many years and then at various hospitals and labs in the area.

He collected antiques, coins, bottles, albums and CDs. Phillip enjoyed science, astronomy, history and metal detecting.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Debbie Smith, of Clifton; a daughter, Jessica (Scott) Ulmer, of Louisiana; two stepsons, Eric (Jennifer) Eckhoff, of Wellington, and Evan (Sarah) Eckhoff, of Onarga; a sister, Kim (Doug) Benbow, of Fox River Grove; grandchildren, Gavin, Scotty, Kaylie, Mary, Eva, Jonathon, Jackie, Michael and Vincent; great-grandchildren, Artemis “Lil Turnip,” Emberlee and Greyson; and nephews, Tyler and Blake Benbow.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.