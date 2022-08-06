Lawrence 'Lornie' Klonowski

ST. ANNE — Lawrence G. “Lornie” Klonowski, 77, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) at his home.

He was born Aug. 9, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of John and Isabelle Bushey Klonowski.

Lornie had been the custodian of and served at St. Anne Catholic Church for more than 20 years. He was always helping others.

He also owned and operated his own lawn care business. He loved tinkering with his tools.

Lornie was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Scott Klonowski, of St. Anne, and Thomas and Crystal Klonowski, of St. Anne; two daughters and one son-in-law, Dawn and Richard Korba, of Lowell, Ind., and Jamie Klonowski, of St. Anne; eight grandchildren, Dana, Jasmine, Alex, Paige and Jamiel Klonowski, Alexis Sellers, Matthew and Michael Mancilla; and one great-grandchild, Brinley Sellers.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, John Klonowski; and three sisters, Evelyn Fortin, Loretta Wilson and Agnes Klonowski.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at St. Anne Catholic Church, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church.

