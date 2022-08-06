Karen Dionne

BOURBONNAIS — Karen Marie Dionne, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.

She was born March 8, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leonard and Rose Baker Ostrowski. Karen married Gary J. Dionne on June 21, 1975, in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death July 13, 2014.

Karen retired from CIGNA after 43 years of service.

She was an independent beauty consultant with Mary Kay.

Karen enjoyed camping.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Amanda Dionne, of Manteno; one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Ron Romano, of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; one sister, Marcia and Doug Born, of Kankakee; one brother, Denny and Sherry Ostrowski, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Eden Romano, Easton Romano, Amelia Dionne, Audrey Dionne and Adelyn Dionne; and her mother-in-law, Teresa Dionne, of St. Anne.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Roger Ostrowski; and her father-in-law, Al Dionne.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais Township.

Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville, Tenn., online at alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.