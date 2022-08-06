Jeffrey 'Jeff' Stevens

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jeffrey Scott Stevens, 69, of Kansas City, Kan., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 31, 2022, after suffering with Multiple Sclerosis for several years.

Per his request, there will be no public services.

Jeff was born March 4, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Esther “Ese” Christensen and Wayne Stevens.

He was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (BBCHS) and spent most of his life living in Kankakee County.

Jeff retired from CSL Behring after MS stopped him from working.

He moved to Kansas City with his son and daughter-in-law in 2012.

Jeff enjoyed playing hockey, golf and poker. He also enjoyed watching golf and Western movies, listening to classic rock and was a huge Chicago Blackhawks fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Stevens.

Surviving are his mother, Ese Christensen; a son and daughter, Oliver “OJ” (Amy) Stevens and Christin Stevens; two brothers, Mike Stevens and Joel (Kathy) Stevens; and a niece and nephew, Lisa (Michael) Maurer and Ryan (Danielle) Stevens.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis on Jeff’s behalf online at mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/Jeff-Stevens.

