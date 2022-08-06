Faye Collett

LIBERTY, Mo. — Faye M. Collett, 95, of Liberty, Mo., and formerly of Aroma Park, passed away July 10, 2022, in Liberty, Mo.

She was born March 31, 1927, in Clay County, Ky., the daughter of George Bowling and Della (Sharp) Bowling. Faye married William “Bill” Collett May 22, 1943, in the state of Virginia.

Surviving are her daughter, Peggy (Timothy) Benton, of Momence; and sister, Barbara (Donnie) Carter, of Florence, Ky.; along with 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren and one more great-great-grandchild on the way.

Preceding her in death were her husband, William “Bill” Collett; sons, George and Gordon Collett; and daughter, Della Reid.

She was a member of Eastridge Church of the Nazarene.

Faye enjoyed quilting and making comfort pillows for anyone who she felt needed a smile.

She also championed all and any less fortunate than herself in word and deed.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Aroma Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Timothy Benton officiating.

A celebration of life will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Aroma Park Boat Club.