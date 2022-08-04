BOURBONNAIS — Sheila Schultz, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022) at her home.

She was born July 3, 1959, in Chicago, the daughter of Edward and Ingrid (Kaboth) Staranowicz.

On June 16, 1990, she married Mark Schultz.

Sheila was a beloved grandma and a cherished friend, who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Lauren Powell; a sister, Sue (Doug) Deyo; a brother, Michael Staranowicz; as well as two grandchildren, Hannah and Jimmy Schmit.

Preceding her in death were her husband and her father.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, until the 5 p.m. memorial service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

