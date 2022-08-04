Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Leslie E. “JR” Bork Jr.,</strong> 88, of Onarga, were held July 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. JR passed away July 19, 2022. Burial was in Onarga Cemetery. Pallbearers were Carey and Corey Schalber, Timothy and Mark Froehling, Eugene Bork and Bill Poppie.

Funeral Mass for Richard <strong>Elwyn Kingsnorth</strong>, 73, of Bourbonnais, was held July 15 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Richard passed away July 9, 2022. Inurnment was in St. George Cemetery.

Funeral services for <strong>Ruth Ann Menz</strong>, 46, of Bourbonnais, were held July 18 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Alan Miller officiating. Ruth passed away July 11, 2022.

Services for <strong>Kathrynanna O’Connell,</strong> 73, of Ellicottville, N.Y., were held July 11 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Kathrynanna passed away Jan. 29, 2022.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary C. Richards,</strong> 76, of Kankakee, were held July 23 at Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Rita R. Burton officiating and the Rev. Jefferson M. Newton delivering the eulogy. Mary passed away June 25, 2022. Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Huel Richards II, Jason Richards, Andrew Richards, Roderick Grant, Johnny Short and Dennis Seymour.

Services for <strong>Ivy Joan Roberts</strong>, 76, of Bradley, were held July 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home Bourbonnais. Ivy passed away July 9, 2022.