Obituary budget for Thursday, Aug. 4

<div>Done - (top, left, special format) - Sheila Schultz - free, mother of employee - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Flag - Eugene Edmond - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Flag - Norman "Tony" Tibbs - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Michael Faber - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Done - Mary Prior - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag</div><div> </div><div>Death notices: none</div><div> </div><div>Some past services (feel free to hold them. There were only two obits for the day when I put that file together!)</div>