Michael Faber

KANKAKEE — Michael T. Faber, 54, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 13, 1968, in Kankakee, the son of Thomas and Lynn (Lergner) Faber.

Michael worked at Faber Floral in Kankakee for 20 plus years and most recently at Busse & Rieck.

He loved karaoke, playing pool and classic cars. Michael enjoyed flowers and floral design.

He was a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours in Kankakee, where he also had sung in the choir.

Surviving are one son, Tyler and Sydney Hedlin, of San Antonio, Texas; three daughters, Chandler Sneed, of Kankakee, Madison Faber, of Streator, and Victoria Faber, of Ottawa; his father and stepmother, Thomas and Sharon Faber, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Kathleen Faber, of Rantoul; one brother, Eric and Danielle Faber, of Lowell, Ind.; two grandchildren, Allison and Carson; and his former spouse, Tammy Scering, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his mother; one brother, Sean Faber; one sister, Erin Faber; and one granddaughter, Marley.

A visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass.

Memorials may be made for the grandchildren’s education.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

